GMCH Covid Hospital (2) To Shutdown, Expelled Employees Allege Non-Payment

A heated situated erupted in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday after 42 fourth grade employees of the COVID-19 Hospital-2 were expelled after they protested and complained of not getting paid for two-three months.

As per reports, the employees, who were inducted into the hospital when the pandemic was at peak, complained that they did not receive salaries since last two-three months and protested about the same, flaring up a heated situation in the hospital as they were being expelled without notice.

The situation eased up after Superintendent of GMCH Abhijit Sharma met the employees and had a discussion with them regarding the issue.

Sharma said that a decision to shut down the hospital was made as a surge in normal medical patients was seen in recent times. He also said that the employees were hired on a temporary basis, about which was clearly mentioned to them during induction.

He added that the employees will be issued certificates for their work.

