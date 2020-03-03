GMCH Doctors Can’t Practice Privately: Himanta

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the doctors of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will not be able to practice in private hospitals and in their own chambers at home from now onwards. The minister said this at the ongoing budget session of the Assam Assembly.

Speaking at the Assembly the minister said, “We are going to ban the private practice of GMCH doctors from April 15. They will get the same salary and other amenities at par with the AIIMS in Delhi.”

“I have asked the doctors to resign if they wish to work at private nursing homes. Now we are going to make a distinction between the government and private sectors,” he added saying that the patient will be benefitted with the implementation of the new rule.