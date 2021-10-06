GMCH Doctors To Re-examine Rajkanya Baruah’s health

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
GMCH DOCTORS

A team of 6 doctors of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) visited GNRC to re-examine former model Rajkanya Baruah who knocked down 9 PWD labourers in Guwahati.

The model was summoned by Assam police on Tuesday but she did not appear before police citing health condition. Her mother sought two weeks time to appear before police for investigation.

In order to prove that she is ill, government sent GMCH doctors to GNRC to re-examine her health. The tests will be conducted again in front of the doctors and all the reports will be kept by the GMCH doctors.

Meanwhile, strict security has been arranged in GNRC ICU where Rajkanya is admitted. Four police personnel have been deployed including lady constable.

The security arrangements have been done so that the reports couldn’t be exchanged.

