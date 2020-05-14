GMCH doctors to resume duty from Tomorrow

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will open its premises for the general public from Friday.

The doctors including the superintendent of the GMCH will resume their duty after testing negative in successive COVID-19 tests.

GMCH superintendent Dr. Ramen Talukdar along with 386-Health Workers of state-run Gauhati Medical College and Hospital had been placed under quarantine, after one of their Post Graduate Student, Dr Lithikesh tested positive for the deadly virus that has threatened to leave a huge trail of contact persons including a substantial portion of doctors busy in the Corona war.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said following the directives of the Government of India, the doctors will be discharged from quarantine.

The Health Minister said that people would need to carry on observing the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent hand washing, etc till there is no vaccine for the deadly virus and only strict observance of health department guidelines would ensure containment of the outbreak.