GMCH Files FIR Against Illegal Human Organ Sellers

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital issued clarification on the recent human organ trafficking case that was reported on Monday and filed an FIR against the ones involved.

The GMCH authority have reportedly filed an FIR against the involved human organ racketeers who got issued an official letter for kidney transplantation signed from the GMCH Superintendent framing fake identities.

The FIR from the GMCH authority has been filed at the Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati.

The authority has further stated that they are in no way related to the organ selling case.

GMCH further demanded strict actions against those involved.

On Monday, huge racket of illegal human organ selling has been reported in Morigaon’s south Dharamtal.

It has been reported that a broker circle, taking advantage of financial difficulties, took about 30 people of Morigaon to Narayan Hriday which is in the name of Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata and promised a contract of Rs 5 to 6 lakh in return of illegal trading of human kidney.