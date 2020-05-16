GMCH Open for Public from Today

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will resume its services for the general public from Saturday, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The GMCH was closed for the general public after a doctor was tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday the health minister visited GMCH to discuss the situation of COVID-19 and decided that it will resume services for the general public from today.

The minister in a tweet said, “Visited GMCH to discuss reopening of Hospital & Medical College from tomorrow. We’ve taken 2200 samples of doctors, nurses, staff & people in surrounding areas; all have tested negative except 2. In view of this, we’re resuming operations. Surrounding containment zone freed.”

The containment zone of GMCH’s PG Hostel No 1 & 5 has also been withdrawn.