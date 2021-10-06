GMCH Report Says Rajkanya Baruah Has No Health Complications

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) doctors team has revealed that accused Rajkanya Baruah in the drunk and drive case in Guwahati has no health complications.

A report has been submitted by the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) medical team in relation to the health of Raikanya Baruah to the Dispur ACP on Wednesday.

According to sources, the GMCH medical team has not expressed anything about the investigation in their report.

The team has also had an extensive discussion with Rajkanya as well as the doctors of GNRC medical.

The report has been submitted by the GMCH medical team to the Dispur ACP after examining all the aspects of Rajkanya’s health.

The information has been given to the press by the GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sharma.

