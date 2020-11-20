‘Go Blue’ Campaign: Ropeway Terminal To Turn Blue

By Pratidin Bureau
Ropeway Terminal
59

Along with Gandhi Mandap, the Rope Way Terminal buildings on both South and North bank of Brahmaputra will turn blue on Friday evening (November 20) on the occasion of World Children’s Day keeping in solidarity with the rights of children emphasizing the difficulties faced by the children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ropeway terminal and Gandhi Mandap will turn blue as a mark of the ‘Go Blue’ campaign on the occasion of World Children’s Day.

Both the sites of Guwahati will go blue along with other iconic buildings of India and the world keeping in solidarity with the child rights and the impact of COVID-19 on children’s lives, said UNICEF, Assam.

News Breakfast @6

The other places which will turn blue today as part of the ‘Go Blue’ campaign are Rashtrapati Bhawan, Qutub Minar, India Gate and the Gateway of India among others.

The UNICEF and GMDA have come together to turn the Gandhi Mandap Blue as part of the campaign. The UNICEF also held a meeting with GMDA CEO Umandnada Doley, IAS, who is keen to join Guwahati with the rest of the Nation in celebrating the #GoBlue campaign.

Assam Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya along with GMDA CEO will participate in the campaign at Gandhi Mandap at 5 pm on November 20 and will ceremonially switch on the ‘Go Blue’ campaign.

