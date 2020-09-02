Goa CM Pramod Sawant Tests COVID-19+

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he is asymptomatic and under home isolation.



The Chief Minister took to Twitter to announce his result of the positivity of the virus. He said, “I wish to inform you that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions.”

