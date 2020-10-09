Top StoriesNational

Goa: One Dead, Another Injured In Gas Leak

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
0

A gas leak occurred at a food processing plant in South Goa on Friday, leaving one dead and another injured.

The ammonia gas leak took place in the early hours of Friday and claimed the life of one worker who was sleeping at the site.

“The leak took place between 2.30 am and 2.45 am at Cuncolim Industrial Estate. Some workers woke up and managed to escape from the site but he remained behind,” said Cuncolim Police Inspector Therron D’Costa.

He further added that two people took ill and were rushed to hospital. One however didn’t survive.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police and further probe is being conducted.

Police said a case of negligence could also be added against the owner of the unit.

