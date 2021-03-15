Goal To Defeat BJP: Yogendra Yadav On Meeting Akhil

Activist Yogendra Yadav met jailed Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Sunday urging people to oust the ruling-BJP government in Assam.

Yadav and Kisan Sangharsh Samiti leader Sunilam met Gogoi who is currently admitted at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital. “Gogoi has put up 19 candidates in the 86 seats in the first two phases. His goal is to ensure that the BJP is defeated,” Yadav was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

“We have come with one message that the BJP should be ousted for the way it has treated farmers and taken decisions against their interests and welfare,” the Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader said.

“He has been subjected to considerable mental torture and his medical condition has deteriorated but still the ideological clarity, mental resolve and the courage shown by him is a model,” Yadav was quoted in the report.

Yadav alleged that Gogoi has been put in jail to ensure that he cannot interact with the people during the elections. “This is not a criminal trial but a political trial,” he alleged.

“It is obvious that false cases have been slapped against him to silence peoples” voice, which he represents, but now that the elections are here, the people of the state must make a decision,” Sunilam said.