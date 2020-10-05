Goalpara: 183 Stolen Cattle, 15 Buffaloes Laden Boats Seized RegionalTop Stories By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Oct 5, 2020 33 Share Police on Sunday seized 183 cows being held in an enclosed field in Goalpara. Along with the cows, 15 buffaloes were also seized which were onboard three smuggler boats. Goalpara police arrested 15 people in connection to the case. Related News GU Issues Fresh SOP for Online Exam Oct 5, 2020 J&K: 2 Jawans Killed, 5 Injured In Terror Attack Oct 5, 2020 India Successfully Flight-Tests SMART missile Oct 5, 2020 Andhra: 27 School Students Test COVID-19+ Oct 5, 2020 cattle laden boatsCattle SeizedGoalpara 33 Share