Goalpara: 183 Stolen Cattle, 15 Buffaloes Laden Boats Seized

By Pratidin Bureau
33

Police on Sunday seized 183 cows being held in an enclosed field in Goalpara.

Along with the cows, 15 buffaloes were also seized which were onboard three smuggler boats.

Goalpara police arrested 15 people in connection to the case.

