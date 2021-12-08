Goalpara: 2 Persons Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Goalpara Deaths
The man-elephant conflict in Goalpara has raised concern as the nuisance caused by the elephants has made the life miserable of the locals. On Wednesday morning, two persons have been trampled to death by wild elephants at Rangjuli in Goalpara district.

The deceased have been identified as Yamini Mohan Khaklary (52) and Mohini Mohan Basumatary (28). Both the persons have been attacked by the elephants while they went to the paddy field.

According to reports, a herd of wild elephants are still creating nuisance in the area. Panic created amongst the people of the area as the herd of elephants is still roaming around in search of food.

Related News

Assam: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu Presents Sahityik…

AIUDF MLA’s Statement on Donating Land for Kamakhya Temple…

Milk Production in Northeast Increased by 4.9%

Farmers Union Likely to Call Off Agitation Today

However, the forest department officials are trying to control the elephants.

ALSO READ: AIUDF MLA’s Statement on Donating Land for Kamakhya Temple By Aurangzeb Triggers Controversy

You might also like
Top Stories

11 Killed, 36 Injured In Factory Explosion, PM Modi Condoles

Top Stories

4 Lions At Spanish Zoo Test COVID +VE

Top Stories

PM Modi To Attend Virtual Summit With Finland PM Today

National

Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir: 15 injured

Assam

Assam Floods: 9.2 lakh affected across 2071 villages in 23 districts

Assam

Assam | 4 IPS officers Shortlisted for Next DGP