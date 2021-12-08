Goalpara: 2 Persons Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants

The man-elephant conflict in Goalpara has raised concern as the nuisance caused by the elephants has made the life miserable of the locals. On Wednesday morning, two persons have been trampled to death by wild elephants at Rangjuli in Goalpara district.

The deceased have been identified as Yamini Mohan Khaklary (52) and Mohini Mohan Basumatary (28). Both the persons have been attacked by the elephants while they went to the paddy field.

According to reports, a herd of wild elephants are still creating nuisance in the area. Panic created amongst the people of the area as the herd of elephants is still roaming around in search of food.

However, the forest department officials are trying to control the elephants.

