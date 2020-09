Goalpara Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jayanta Das committed suicide at his government quarter. Chaos erupted following the death of the ADC in the district.

Das, who was an ACS of the 2002 batch, has been appointed as the Goalpara ADC two months back.

It has been suspected that the ADC committed suicide due to his ill health.

According to reports, Das originally belongs from Birubari in Guwahati.