Goalpara: Another 6 Elephants Trapped in Muddy Pond in Lakhipur

After five wild elephants have been rescued from a muddy pond by the forest officials in Goalpara district on Thursday, another 6 elephants have been trapped in the same pond at Lakhipur.

The wild elephants are trapped in the muddy pond on Friday morning. However, the forest department officials have not yet reached the spot to rescue the trapped elephants.

Notably, on Thursday, the forest officials, with the help of locals, rescued five wild elephants after they got trapped in a muddy pond.

According to the reports, five wild elephants, including a calf, got stuck in a muddy pond in Choibari area near Lakhipur in Goalpara district on Wednesday night.

Locals said that a herd of elephants came down to the area from a nearby hilly area from Meghalaya side in search of food and five among the herd got stuck in the pond.

When some local villagers noticed the incident on Thursday morning, they immediately informed local forest officials and police.

“When we received the information that five elephants were stuck in a pond in Lakhipur in Goalpara, we immediately reached the spot. We have used two JCBs to rescue the five elephants including a calf,” a forest official said.

A team of forest department and police rushed to the spot and rescued the elephants with the help of local villagers.

The forest official further said that all five elephants have been rescued safely.

