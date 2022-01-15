Goalpara: ATM Robber Injured In Police Firing In Nayanpara

By Pratidin Bureau
In yet another incident of police firing, one person was injured in Assam’s Goalpara. The police reportedly opened fire at the ATM robber, who was injured in it.

The incident took place at Goalpara’s Nayanpara. He has been identified as one Mussadik Hussain, a resident of Krishnai in Goalpara.

He was allegedly involved in an ATM heist. The police were able to trace him based on CCTV footage from the ATM corner.

He was traced to his rented house in Nayanpara area by the police. The police said that upon seeing them approach, the accused Hussain tried to flee from the police.

Police reportedly had to resort to “controlled firing” to stop the accused from running away. The accused Hussain was injured in the firing and was then apprehended by the police.

He is currently under treatment at a hospital.

