MLA of Goalpara East constituency, Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam has been quarantined. District medical officer has asked him to remain home quarantined.

According to reports, the blood samples of the MLA will be collected today for testing.

The MLA went to Delhi on March 16, and returned on the same day. He however denied taking part in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.