Goalpara man kidnapped in Meghalaya

A person was kidnapped by unidentified miscreants while he was on his way to Tura on Sunday. As per reports, the person was identified as Rahim Manuar Ali who was the resident of the Goalpara district in Assam.

Police informed that the incident took place near Dinggok village under Bajengdoba Police Station in the North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Reportedly, “Ali is a driver by profession. He was on his way to Tura along with his helper and a few others when some unidentified miscreants stopped him and took him along with them and vanished in the jungle nearby. His helper and others traveling with him, however, were left behind.”

The others later lodged an FIR with the Tura police station. North Garo Hills superintendent of police T. Sangma informed that a search operation has been launched and they suspect that the kidnapping was carried out by some local dacoits.