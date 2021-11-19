Goalpara: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Civil Hospital, 14 Babies Had Close Shave

A massive fire broke out at Goalpara civil hospital on Friday morning. The fire broke out at the Child Care Unit of the hospital.

At least 14 babies had a close shave after the fire broke out at the hospital.

The fire tenders reached the spot immediately and doused the flame.

However, the reason of the fire is not yet clear but it has been suspected that the fire broke out due to short circuit.

