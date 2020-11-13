Goalpara: Sainik School To Open Doors for Girls

By Pratidin Bureau
Sainik School, Goalpara will enroll girl students for the first time from the 2021-22 academic sessions. Girls will be enrolled from the sixth standard, said a defence statement.

The statement said that this will provide talented girls from the state a golden opportunity to prepare themselves to serve the nation by joining the country’s defence services.

“The school authorities will arrange for the necessary infrastructure, education and training facilities in the school campus to promote the all-round development of the girls of the region,” the statement said.

Since its inception in 1964, 300 students from the Sainik School have joined the defence forces as officers. A good number of its alumni have also joined different administrative services.

Interested students can access the details regarding the admission process by logging into the web site : https://aissee.nta.nic.in.

The last date for submission of the application forms is November 19.

