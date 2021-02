In a tragic incident, one person was killed and another three were left injured in Gohpur’s Kalabari area after the Innova vehicle in which they were traveling lost control and skidded off-road, hitting nearby trees with maximum impact.

Sources say the vehicle, bearing registration number ‘AS 01 DD 6818’, was on its way towards Lakhimpur from Guwahati when the mishap happened. The deceased was identified as one Gojen Baruah.

The injured occupants were rushed to nearby hospital soon after.