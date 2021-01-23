Top StoriesRegional

Gohpur: 2 SBI Staff Killed As Car Falls Into Culvert

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
Two State Bank of India (SBI) employees have been killed on Friday night in a tragic road accident in Gohpur’s Balijan.

A Hyundai car bearing the registration number AS 06A B9993 after losing overturned on the side of the road and fell into a culvert.

The passengers were all employees of SBI’s Balijan branch in Gohpur.

The local residents immediately rescued two passengers, however, were unable to save other two passengers as the car submerged in the river.

Later a team of SDRF with the help of Gahpur administration rescued the bodies of Vishal Raj and Rameshwar Orang. Vishal Raj hailed from Bihar.

The other two passengers who were rescued in critical have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway.

