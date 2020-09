A sudden rise in the water level of the Satrang river has created a sense of panic and apprehension among the people of Gohpur.

The surging waters are flowing over the NH-15, besides becoming a threat to the Poki Bridge standing at the centre of the Gohpur town.

As per sources, the river that is in spate has also destroyed the house of person named Khagen Thakuria living close to the said river.