Going to India; confirms Trump

By Pratidin Bureau
23

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Saturday said that he was looking forward to going to India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing Mark Zuckerberg on who is number one on Facebook, President Trump took to Twitter to express his eagerness to visit India.

“Great honor, I think?  Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

It may be mentioned here that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will reach India for a two-day visit from February 24 to 25. As per sources, they will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

During the visit, PM Narendra Modi and President Trump are expected to give a speech in front of thousands of people at the newly build Motera stadium. Motera Cricket stadium is set to become the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 1,10,000 people.

