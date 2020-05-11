Gokul Pathak To be Cremated with State Honours

Eminent Litterateur, dramatist and social worker who was also known as ‘Barpeta Ratna’ will be cremated on Monday with state honours. Pathak breathed his last on Sunday evening.

Pathak’s mortal remains was taken to Barpeta district commissioner’s office to pay tribute. His mortal remains will also be taken to the Barpeta Municipal Corporation field to pay public homage.

His mortal remains will also be taken to different organizations to pay tribute to the social worker. The political parties and organizations could pay tribute to the legendary by maintaining social distance.

After being paid tribute in offices and organizations, Pathak’s mortal remains will be taken to his home through the middle of the town and after that, he will be cremated with state honours.

Sorbhog MLA Ranjit Dass will also attend the cremation of Pathak at Barpeta along with Barpeta MLA Gunindra Nath Das.