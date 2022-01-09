Golaghat: 1 Injured In Attack By Gambler, Locals Allege Rampant Gambling

By Pratidin Bureau
Locals alleged that the incident happened due to rampant illegal gambling in the Kamarbandha area of Golaghat.

In a shocking incident in Assam’s Golaghat, a man was left injured after being attacked by a machete by another on Saturday night.

The incident happened due to rampant illegal gambling in the Kamarbandha area of Golaghat. The man named Tanmay Saikia was critically injured as one of the gamblers attacked him with a machete with an intention to kill.

Saikia was reportedly on the way to receive his family members who had travelled from Guwahati when the attacker, identified as Bhola Choudhry, a non-local, struck him and grievously injured him.

Meanwhile, Kamarbandha Police have arrested the accused Bhola Choudhury and are interrogating him at the moment.

Locals alleged that illegal activities like gambling are rampant in the area as authorities turn a blind eye towards these evils. The incident has drawn strong criticism from regional parties and organizations.

Both Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) have strongly condemned the attack and called for better law enforcement to ensure the safety of the people. They have also raised the issue that attacks on local people of Assam have increased over the past few days and alleged that there was dirty politics behind it, to test the unity of the Assamese people.

