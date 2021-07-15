Golaghat: Dist Admin to Lift Lockdown from Friday

By Pratidin Bureau
The Golaghat lockdown will be lifted from Friday as the COVID-19 situation in the district is improving. All kinds of shops and business establishments will be open from tomorrow.

DC Mrigesh Narayan Baruah in a press conference said that the COVID-19 situation will be stable in one week.

Earlier, the district administration of Golaghat extended the Covid lockdown till July 15.

The Golaghat administration issued a notification to the people of the district where they announced that the lockdown has been extended till July 15.

The extension in the lockdown is decided by the administration keeping in view the present covid situation in the state to contain the spread of virus in the district.

The district is under complete lockdown. All shops including retail, vegetable, and fruit shops except pharmacies remained closed.

