Golaghat District Included in “Green Zone”: DC

The Golaghat district in Assam has been included in the ‘Green Zone’, said deputy commissioner Bibhash Chandra Modi on Tuesday. The DC said that as the district has been included in the Green Zone, there will be some relaxation in the areas under the green zone.

Briefing the media, DC said that a total of 58 teams of healthcare will visit 2 lakhs 34 thousand households to monitor the health of the people. He said that if any person suffers from cough, cold, or fever they will be examined by the health worker.

The DC further stated that there will be a doctor and one ASHA worker in the team and they will visit the house from May 7.

The district administration will also take programmes to monitor the COVID-19 situation with the help of Gaon Panchayat, ward member, and 144 primary health centers in 645 villages under revenue circle and 500 villages under forest areas.

The deputy commissioner also said that the district administration has also decided to provide Rs. 2000 to 15000 people who are stranded outside the district.

“A 1000 bedded COVID Care Center will also be set up in the district out of which 670 beds are already ready and 382 beds have been set up in the quarantine hall,” the DC informed.

He further informed that the business establishments will be opened with the cluster of A, B, C with proper guidelines.