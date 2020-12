A massive fire took place at jail market complex in Golaghat on Sunday evening.

As per reports, the fire broke out in a cotton warehouse at around 10-30 pm located on the upper floor of the vegetable market on the way to the old district jail road.

The fire spread to other warehouses as well, causing damages of worth several lakh rupees.

Later the fire was brought under control by Golaghat fire brigade.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.