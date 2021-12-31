Golaghat: Former AANLA Cadre Held With Pistol, 6 Mobiles

In an operation conducted by Golaghat police in the district’s Sautoli tea garden area on Friday, a former All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) cadre was caught along with arms.

Former AANLA cadre, Gajendra Saha was apprehended from his residence along with a pistol, 7.65 mm ammunition, and six mobile phones, recovered from his possession.

The operation was conducted at Botlikhuwa in Bogijan in the district in Assam today where the former cadre was caught by the police.

