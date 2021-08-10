Golaghat : Lovlina Borgohain To Return Back Home On August 17

Lovlina will be returning back to her home in Golaghat’s Barpathar on August 17 after special event in New Delhi on the Independence Day.

The pride of Assam and Tokyo Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain will be welcomed by a huge rally of the State Government and will be brought to Kalakshetra on August 12, Wednesday at 3 pm.

Special and a grand event have been planned and preparation has been going on by the Sports and Cultural department to welcome Lovlina to her homeland.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sports Minster of Assam Bimal Bora and other ministers will also be present at the event for the warm welcome ceremony of Lovlina.

Assam CM will be giving honourary rewards to the Olympic Medallist on Wednesday at the Welcome Ceremony in Kalakshetra along will offer for dignified government position.

Lovlina’s father and other closed ones from her family are believed to be present at the grand welcome ceremony at Kalakshetra tomorrow.

The Assam Olympic Association is also preparing special welcome events for Lovlina Borgohain. The Association has planned to have dinner, “Bon-Bhuj’ with the Olympian in an open space followed by other events for felicitating Lovlina on Wednesday night.

According to official statements, Lovlina will not get the chance to visit Borpathar, her home during her return to Assam tomorrow as she will have to fly back to Delhi on 13th August to be present at the Independence Day Event.

The Sports department of Assam Government has revealed that they are taking all the necessary measures to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are maintained on the return of the Olympic Medallist and situation that has taken place yesterday at the Delhi airport does not repeats here in Guwahati and safety of the Pugilist is ensured.

Lovlina will be busy in several other felicitation events for the next two days before finally returning back to her home in Golaghat.

All the Tokyo Olympic Medallists will be present at the Independence Day Event in Delhi on 15th August on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cordial invitation.

Lovlina will return to her home in Baromukhiya, Borpathar in Golaghat on August 17.