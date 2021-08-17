Golaghat: Lovlina Borgohain To Return Home Today

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medallist and Pride of Assam, Lovlina Borgohain will be returning back to her home in Golaghat’s Barpathar on Tuesday.

Although Lovlina returned back to Guwahati on 12th of August, she wasn’t able to visit her home during that short return to Assam as she was caught up with various felicitation programmes arranged for her in Guwahati.

Later, on 13th August, she had to return back to Delhi to attend the Independence Day celebration on Prime Minister Modi’s invitation.

Arrangements of all kind have been prepared for Lovlina in her home to welcome her after more than a year. Celebration and preparation filled in Baromukhia village ahead of her return today.

Decoration all over Barpathar can be seen to beautify the village of Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who will step into her own village today.

MLA of Barpathar, Biswajit Phukan has already initiated an amount of 1.20 crore for clean drinking water scheme in Baromukhia village after the pugilist became the 1st Woman Olympian from Assam. The scheme will be inaugurated by Lovlina Borgohain herself.

The district administration of Golaghat has collaboratively prepared welcome event for Lovlina with Dhansiri Sports Association at the Barpathar Highschool Field.

Assam pride, Lovlina will be returning back from Delhi today and reach the Dimapur Airport at 2 pm. She will be welcomed by Golaghat Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police along with other ministers and political leaders from Golaghat.

Lovlina will be welcomed and felicitated at various places on her way back to Barpathar today as people have been eagerly waiting to have a glance of the Olympic medallist.