Golaghat: Tea Workers Stage Protest Over Daily Wages Hike

The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) on Thursday staged a ‘Shramik Gorjon’ program in Golaghat district seeking various demands for tea garden workers. More than 400 tea workers from the three districts – Jorhat, Nagaon, and Golaghat attended the protest.

The agitating workers are seeking the fulfillment of its 11-point charter of demands.

Among its major demands is the hike of minimum daily wages of tea garden workers from Rs 167 to Rs 351 and other facilities for laborers working in tea gardens owned by small tea growers, Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Adivasis of Assam, and a separate autonomous council for the tea community.