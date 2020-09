Golaghat: Woman Pushed Off Bus By Handyman

In an eyeball-raising incident, a passenger was pushed out of a running bus by the handyman near Latabari in Golaghat district.

Identified as Jamina Begum, the woman had boarded the bus from Golaghat.

Due to the ‘atrocious’ act, the woman sustained severe injuries, and was admitted to Shahid Kamalamiri Civil Hospital in Bokakhat.

The Kohra Police is learnt to have intercepted the bus.