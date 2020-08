A boat carrying atleast 25 cows was seized at Golakganj while they were being smuggled to Bangladesh on Thursday night.

As per sources, police opened blank fire on the smugglers while they were in transit which spooked them and halted their boat.

The smugglers used Gangadhar river as their smuggling route.

Police arrested one individual identified as Ashkar Ali. Two of his accomplices however jumped from the boat and escaped.