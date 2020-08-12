Golakganj: 41 Cattle laden boat seized

In a joint operation launched by Golakganj Police and Naliya Police, 41 cows have been seized along with an electric boat from Gangadhar River in Royarkuti in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The cattle have been seized while it was being carried through waterways to Bangladesh.

However, the cattle smugglers have escaped from the boat by jumping into the river.

It may be mentioned that cattle smuggling has been continued unabated in the state and the smugglers have found a new way to smuggle the cows through waterways as police seized ample numbers of cows while smuggled through roadways to neighbouring Bangladesh.