Golakganj: 41 Cattle laden boat seized

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
59

In a joint operation launched by Golakganj Police and Naliya Police, 41 cows have been seized along with an electric boat from Gangadhar River in Royarkuti in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The cattle have been seized while it was being carried through waterways to Bangladesh.

However, the cattle smugglers have escaped from the boat by jumping into the river.

Related News

Diphu District Jail Turns Into COVID-19 Hotspot

Jagiroad: Police Officer Killed in Road Accident

COVID-19 Assam: Active cases tally rises to 20662

Man Murdered with Dagger in Majuli

It may be mentioned that cattle smuggling has been continued unabated in the state and the smugglers have found a new way to smuggle the cows through waterways as police seized ample numbers of cows while smuggled through roadways to neighbouring Bangladesh.

You might also like
Regional

Dreaded JMB cadre arrested in Barpeta

Regional

No Change of APCC President: Harish Rawat

Top Stories

‘Biryani’ the most Ordered Food During Lockdown: Report

Entertainment

Tapan Das Bags Best Theatre Actor Award

Regional

Assam Gears Up To celebrate “Magh Bihu”

Sports

World Athletics: Indian Mixed Relay Team Finishes 7th in Finals

Comments
Loading...