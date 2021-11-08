Gold Biscuit Worth Nearly ₹85 Lakhs Found Inside Indigo Flight

The biscuit, which is believed to hold a market value of about ₹80-85 lakhs, was found inside Indigo flight 6E-457, which landed in Agartala from Guwahati before flying in from Bangalore at around 12:30 pm.

A 1.443 kg gold biscuit was recovered on Sunday from inside an Indigo flight during a routine check at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala. Officials informed that the discovery was made when an Indigo security guard went for a routine check before passengers boarded the flight which was meant travel to Kolkata.

The biscuit, which is believed to hold a market value of about ₹80-85 lakhs, was found inside Indigo flight 6E-457, which landed in Agartala from Guwahati before flying in from Bangalore at around 12:30 pm. The gold biscuit was reportedly found wrapped in black tape in the twenty-fourth seat of the plane.

The packet was taken to the terminal manager of the Airport’s terminal building, from where Central Customs Office in Agartala was informed. Officers from the Customs department came and collected the packet.

The Central Customs Office will further investigate how the gold biscuit landed inside the plane as they suspect active trafficking ring for the incident.

The incident has turned mysterious as reportedly, no passenger from Guwahati travelled in the twenty-fourth row. The airline is especially dumbfounded as they are unable to understand how it was not discovered despite repeated security checks at various points.

