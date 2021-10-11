Gold Price Falls Amid Weak International Precious Metal Prices

The price of Gold in Delhi on Monday fell Rs 59 to Rs 46,038 per 10 grams amid weak international precious metal prices.

According to HDFC Securities, in the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,097 per 10 grams.

As per a report from PTI, Silver also tumbled Rs 196 to Rs 60,369 per kg, from Rs 60,565 per kg in the previous trade.

Gold traded marginally lower at USD 1,756 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.59 per ounce in the international market.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,756 per ounce on Monday.”