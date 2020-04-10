GOOD FRIDAY: Easter messages full of hope amid COVID-19

India’s church leaders have focused on hope in their annual Easter messages, speaking to the nation’s faithful amid the COVID-19 outbreak and after the summer’s devastating bushfires in Australia.

The world will be celebrating ‘Good Friday’ or ‘Great Friday’ today. Good Friday is a Christian festival that is celebrated to commemorate the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ and his death.

It is generally celebrated in the week of Paschal Triduum ahead of Easter. However, according to the Gregorian calendar, the date varies from one year to another.

On the auspicious day of ‘Good Friday’, Christian denominations including Catholics observe fast and attend church service. Good Friday lies ahead of Easter Sunday (April 12). The entire week is considered holy and auspicious as they live in life after death like Jesus on first Easter.

The message of Good Friday is that evil can never win over good. Christ taught us to have complete trust in him and even love our enemies.