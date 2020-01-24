Good News For TET Qualifiers!

In a recent development, Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam has released a notification regarding the requirement of Teachers in Assam bringing out some good news for Assam Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) qualified students.

As per the notification, there are 9635 vacant posts from which 5,515 posts are for Upper Primary (UP) and 4,120 posts are for Lower Primary (LP) level.

Reportedly, the application process will start on January 27. The minimum age for the applicant is 18 years to 38 for Unreserved, 41 for OBC/MOBC and for SC/ST it’s 43.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam TET 2019 was conducted after a gap of seven years and the results were declared online on 31 December 2019. In the Lower Primary (LP) level, a total of 2,18,164 students appeared and 18,905 students cracked the examination, while in the Upper Primary (UP) level a total of 1,58,648 students appeared and 15,304 students were cleared.