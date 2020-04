Assam pugilist and World Championship medallist Lovlina Borgohain has stepped forward to help the needy as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old has herself made 250 packets of fruits, vegetables and dry ration for distribution to the needy people in her area Barpathar in Assam’s Golaghat district.

She also lit Diya on Sunday on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call in a show of strength and solidarity.