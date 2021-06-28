Google, Facebook To Appear Before Parliament

A Parliament standing committee has called the representatives of Google and Facebook to appear before it on Tuesday.

According to a report of ANI, the committee will be headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who will hear the views of the companies about safeguarding the rights of the citizens and how to stop the misuse of social media.

This notice has come 10 days after the officials of Twitter appeared before the panel to discuss India’s new IT rules and how to stop the misuse of the platform.

Earlier at the discussion with Twitter, it was centered around the content being uploaded in the microblogging platform and whether it respect the law of the land.

Through Twitter counselled Ayushi Kapoor and public policy manager Shagufta Kamran, it told the panel that it follows its own policies.

The meeting between Twitter and the Indian government was over the new IT rules.

On February 25, 2021, the Centre notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The Rules have reportedly come into effect from May 26, 2021.