Google Starts Virtual Tour To 37 Cultural Sites

The pandemic-induced lockdown might have held us back from traveling and visiting tourist spots to a great degree, but things don’t seem to as bleak as they look like.

Now, one can visit many world-renowned tourist destinations by sitting right in their homes. All thanks to Google. The search engine giant has introduced a collection of tourist sites, including museums and cultural sites, which the people can visit in Augmented Reality (AR) on Google Search.

By partnering with the World Tourism Organisation, people can go on a virtual tour of 37 cultural sites from across the world.

With this development, people can pay a visit to world heritage sites like Moai statues of Ahu Ature Huki and Maya pyramid of Chichén Itzá while sitting in their living rooms.

Incidentally, the development coincides with World Tourism Day.

The Hindu quoted Google as saying, “This year may have changed our ability to travel across the globe, but our desire to experience new cultures, see far-off places or discover hidden gems in our own backyard has not diminished.”