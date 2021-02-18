Top StoriesBusinessNational

Google To Give ₹109 Cr to Help Indian SMBs

By Pratidin Bureau
0

 Google on Wednesday said it will provide $15 million (nearly Rs 109 crore) to support small and micro business in India in the wake of coronavirus.

“In India, we will invest $15 million to support small and micro enterprises across the country and are in discussions with local partners,” the company said in a statement.

Google made a $75 million commitment to help small businesses outside of the US. When the pandemic hit last year, Google announced a $200 million investment fund as part of its more than $800 million commitment to support small businesses.

“Google has had a special relationship with small businesses around the world helping them scale, innovate and reach new customers. With today’s announcement, we’re proud to help them meet a new challenge accessing capital needed to recover and build resiliency for the future,” the tech giant said.






