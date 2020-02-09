Gopichand Receives Honourable Mention of Olympic Committee

Pullela Gopichand, the chief national badminton coach of India, has received an honourable mention in the male category of the prestigious 2019 International Olympic Committee’s Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award. He received the honourable mention in recognition of the role he played in the development of the game in India.

The IOC Athletes’ and Entourage Commissions said in a statement, “I am pleased to inform you that an Honourable Mention is being awarded to Mr Pullela Gopichand for the male category of the 2019 IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards.” “The Panel wishes to recognise his efforts in the development of Badminton in India, his efforts in supporting athletes across sports and his contribution to the Olympic Movement,” the statement further read.

An initiative of the IOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission, the IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards recognise outstanding achievements and contributions a coach has made to develop and encourage athletes in line with the Olympic values in summer or winter Olympic sports.

Gopichand is a former Indian badminton player. He won the All England Open Badminton Championships in 2001, becoming the second Indian to achieve this feat after Prakash Padukone.