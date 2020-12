The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has staged a protest at Goreswar in Baksa district ahead of Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s road yatra.

The protest has been staged against the visit of the minister by burning tyres in the street.

The KMSS demanded to release the peasant leader Akhil Gogoi who was in jail since December 2019.

It may be mentioned that Himanta is scheduled to participate in the rally at Barsimlaguri, Merkuchi, Devachara, Nikachi Dihira, and Goreswar.