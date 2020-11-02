Gossaigaon: 5 Members of a Family Commit Suicide

Five members of a family have committed suicide at Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district. According to police, the members including the husband and wife were found hanging in their house on Monday morning.

The head of the family has been identified as Nirmal Paul (52) while the other members have been identified as Mollika Paul (45), Puja Paul (25), Neha Paul (17) and Sneha Paul.

According to neighbours, they went to see when no one from the Paul’s family were seen in the morning outside the house and found all of them dead in the house.

Police have started the initial investigation.

Locals informed that Nirmal Paul was a sub-agent at Bharat Gas at Tulsibeel in Gossaigaon.

It has been suspected by the locals that the family took this step as Nirmal was under mental pressure as he couldn’t clear his debts of lakhs of rupees.