A large consignment of cannabis (ganja) nearly worth Rs. 20-25 lakhs have been seized in Kokrajhar’s Gossaigaon area.

In this connection, three have been apprehended, namely Bijay Kumar, John Francis and Dipak Kumar.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of police recovered 30 packets of cannabis from the truck numbered 71 T 2923 on national highway 31.