Governor reviews and takes stock of COVID-19 situation in State

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi took stock of the coronavirus situation in the state at a meeting held with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and senior officials of different line departments in the durbar hall of Raj Bhavan today. The Governor underscored the need for constant surveillance and deployment of dedicated men and materials to mitigate the emergent situation arising out of COVID-19.

Prof. Mukhi observed that though there were no positive cases of novel corona virus till 30 March, the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz at Delhi reportedly marked the onset of a novel coronavirus in the state. Prof.Mukhi appreciated the state machinery for working day in and day out, he said that the need of the hour is to sustain the constant surveillance throughout the state to contain and control the pandemic. Prof. Mukhi also said that COVID 19 is a humanitarian crisis across the globe and said that in the face of this health hazard along with good medical treatment, the health service providers should consciously maintain polite and tolerant demeanor with the people suspected of infection and living either in quarantine or isolation centers in the state.

The Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna informed the Governor that the Health and Family Welfare Department along with all Departments of the Govt.of Assam are taking utmost care to come out of the menace.

On being asked about the tea gardens and the tea workers scattered across the state, the Chief Secretary also said that through video conferences and through respective district administrations, the Government is in constant touch with the tea garden management. Moreover, the government is extending the fruits of all welfare services including free rice, dals, sugar, etc to the people living in the tea garden areas. He also said that that as per the Central Government orders the tea gardens will be operationalized with 50 percent employees by maintaining all norms from the 10th of this month.

Principal Secretary, Labour Welfare Department J.B.Ekka informed that a sum of 1200 has been released to 143318 beneficiaries who happens to be widows. Further 2 lakh 70 thousand construction workers are also being targeted for various benefits. Steps have been taken for the release of all dues and increase wages under MGNREGA as part of the special package announced by Govt.of India.

Principal Secretary Samir Sinha, H&FW apprised the Governor of the activities being carried out by the Health and Family Welfare Department to deal with the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state. He also said that a website is being launched which will be exclusively a service providing tool where voluntary persons from the medical background or from any field can come and get themselves registered in order to provide voluntary services.

The Governor also stressed that since the economy of Assam is predominantly agriculture-based, farmers’ welfare during this epidemic period should be given top priority and the government should lend capacity building to the farmers with regards to cropping and harvesting. Chief Secretary informed that adequate stock of rice and dal is there in FCI and more is being stocked and Gaon Panchayat Samabay Samitees have been directed to lift rice and dal for distribution through fair price shop as per Govt. announcements at the rate of 5kg rice and 1 kg dal per family. Additionally, Rs.1000 would be provided to all the beneficiaries concerned.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Rajesh Prasad informed the Governor that District Level Committees have been formed for harvesting and procurement especially the production of the Rabi crops. The Governor also said that the department should use different Central and State Governments’ schemes for the empowerment of the farmers. The Principal Secretary informed that under Mukhya Mantrir Krishi Sa Sajuli Yojana Rs.2500 will be transferred to 6 lakh beneficiaries for purchasing farm-related equipment and other supportive items and other central and state govt. schemes will also be provided for the welfare of the farmers. He also said that money has been transferred in the accounts of 1 lakh farmers and rest is on the way.

Director-General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta gave a detailed presentation of the activities carried out by the Assam Police. He also said that 21 numbers of Help Line have been set up and in each district nodal team has been constituted for taking care of stray animals. He informed that till now 16000 requests have arrived and 9000 elderly persons have been assisted. He further said that they have established a cell for contact tracing under an SP rank officer. The DGP also apprised that his agency is taking strict action against the violators of the lockdown including arrest and registration of FIRs just to ensure that the people remain indoors and adhere to the protocol of social distancing.

Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam, Home and Political Department Jishnu Barua, Commissioner and Secretary GAD M.Angamuthu, Commissioner and Secretary ASDMA M.S. Manivannan, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Mission Director National Health Mission Dr.Lakshmanan S, State Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides Absar Hazarika along with other senior officers of the government were present at the meeting.