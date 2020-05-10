Govt. adopt a policy to live with Corona

Government of India has adopted a policy to live with Corona and fight with it.

As the Union Health Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal announced this prophetic line in his daily press briefings, it has been abundantly clear that Government has accepted the reality and slowly lift the lockdown to revive the economy while focusing on the patients having symptoms leaving asymptomatic in-home quarantine.

Government of India has decided to live with the Corona and open the industry and economy further as the focus is more on the Symptomatic Corona positive patients as affected numbers are swelling fast and threatening to reach one lakh by next week.

Meanwhile in yet another step towards changing priorities, in a new directive, the health ministry said that patients with mild or moderate symptoms of Covid-19, including those treated for fever or with oxygen support, may be discharged from hospital after recovery without viral diagnostic tests, the Union health ministry has said in revised discharge guidelines.

On the other hand, the Government of India have signalled the industries to get ready to resume production but slowly. All safety protocols should be followed and industries should not aim for high production targets as they restart operations when the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus is lifted, the government said today, adding that the first week should be considered as “trial or test run”.

In its latest guidelines – issued three days after an overnight gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam killed 11 people, affected at least 1,000 – the government has urged the industries to take precautions for the safety of their employees.

As India’s coronavirus doubling rate fluctuated between 12 and 10 days in just a two-day period, the Modi government told the country that “we have to learn to live with the virus”.

“Two days ago, our doubling rate was 12. Then, a day ago, we suddenly saw an increase in the number of cases… It is important that today when we are talking about relaxation, when we are talking about the return of migrant workers, we have a great challenge and we need to understand that we have to learn to live with the virus,” said joint secretary Lav Agarwal, the spokesperson for the government, during a press briefing.

Agarwal urged people to imbibe the government guidelines as a behavioural change in their lives.

The revisions announced on Friday — along with the 12-day-old home isolation rules for patients with mild or no symptoms — could lower the number of patients in COVID-care centres and the use of diagnostic tests, experts said.

Until now, under the ministry’s guidelines set in mid-March, patients could be discharged only after they had tested negative twice, 24 hours apart, in the standard diagnostic test that looks for viral genetic material.